Seventeen Iranian inmates repatriated from Georgia

Tehran, IRNA – Seventeen Iranian nationals imprisoned in Georgia have been released from detention and transferred back to the Islamic Republic of Iran, an official in the Ministry of Justice said Saturday.

Deputy for Human Rights and International Affairs of Iran’s Ministry of Justice, Askar Jalalian, said that the Iranian nationals had been released following the development of legal and judicial cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Georgia.

He specifically warned travelers to avoid carrying any tranquilizers, pain relievers, cold medications, or other banned substances, including narcotics, as severe penalties await those caught by border police.

