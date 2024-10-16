Iranian FM’s special envoy meets top Lebanese diplomat in Beirut

Raouf Sheibani held talks with Bou Habib on Wednesday in Beirut, the latest negotiations between the Iranian envoy and Lebanese officials as the Arab country faces intense Israeli airstrikes and a ground offensive.

The Iranian official said that his country is ready to send more humanitarian aid to Lebanon, but added that the Israeli regime is hampering the delivery of the Iranian assistance, a measure he described as inhumane.

Sheibani also referred to the ongoing regional tour by the Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, saying that the top diplomat’s trips to regional countries are aimed at creating collective effort to stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

The Lebanese foreign minister thanked Iran for its political and humanitarian support for his country.

He also briefed the Iranian envoy on Lebanon’s own diplomatic efforts to compel Israel to accept a ceasefire.

Araghchi appointed Sheibani as his special envoy for West Asia on October 1.

