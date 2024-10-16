Iran’s president stresses exerting pressure on supporters of Zionist regime to halt crimes

During a phone call on Wednesday, Pezeshkian and Tariq Al Said emphasized the need to strengthen the ties between their two countries.

President Pezeshkian stated that enhancing relations with Oman is a top priority for Iran's foreign policy in building connections with its neighbors.

He also highlighted that fostering close relations among regional countries and promoting regional cooperation is essential for achieving a shared vision to address regional issues and establish the foundation for collective development, as well as the advancement of welfare, peace, and prosperity for the nations.

At this important time, Muslim countries in the region need to strengthen their bonds of brotherhood, he said, adding that unity, along with religious and ideological guidance based on the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), is crucial.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that if Islamic countries stand united, the Zionist regime will not dare to commit crimes with such ease, especially with the support of the United States and Western countries.

While appreciating Oman's principled stance against the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran's president called for exerting more pressure on the supporters of the Zionist regime to put an end to the killing and crimes committed by this regime.

Meanwhile, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said expressed his appreciation and support for the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional issues, including Gaza and Lebanon, stressing the need to avoid double standards by Western countries when dealing with such issues.

He described the protection of the rights of the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon as one of his country's serious priorities and concerns, adding that Oman has consistently emphasized that the continued support of Western countries for Israel's crimes is not acceptable and justifiable in any way.

3266**2050