Hezbollah will defeat Israeli regime, says deputy chief

In a televised address on Tuesday, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said, “Israel is a usurping regime built on murder and displacement. It poses a threat to both the world and the region, and it does not confine itself to Palestine.”

“Hezbollah will ultimately defeat the occupying regime,” he added.

The speech comes amid a widening Israeli ground invasion of southern Lebanon and relentless bombing of almost the entire country, including the capital Beirut.

Sheikh Qassem said, “Our hope for victory knows no bounds. We have been trained by the great commander, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. His martyrdom serves as our guiding principle, his words illuminate our path, and his directives guide our steadfast movement.”

The Hezbollah official said the Lebanese resistance cannot be separated from Palestine and its struggle against occupation, vowing the group will continue to stand by the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Qassem described the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood—the October 7, 2023 attack led by Hamas against the Israeli regime—as a legitimate right of Palestinians to end the occupation of their land.

He said the operation aimed to deliver a message to the world on the 75 years of occupation, massacres, and assaults on Palestinians.

Addressing the Israeli authorities, the Hezbollah official said the only way for Zionist settlers to return to their homes in the north is for the Israeli regime to halt its attacks on Lebanon and Gaza.

“The solution is a ceasefire,” he said.

4353**2050