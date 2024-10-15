70th case of Bombay blood group identified in Iran

Iraj Shokouhi, the director general of the provincial department of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization in Kerman, told IRNA on Tuesday that the case is related to a 42-year-old man and was identified in the city of Sirjan.

Shokouhi said that this is the first case of the rare blood type in Kerman province and the 70th case across Iran.

He said that the blood type of the man was identified after he donated blood, but it was confirmed after additional tests were carried out.

He also said that because this blood group is extremely rare, the organization has frozen the blood donated by this person for when he may need it.

The Bombay blood type was first discovered in the Indian city of Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1952, hence the name. It is a very rare blood type characterized by the absence of the H antigen and the presence of anti-H antibodies. Patients with the Bombay blood type can only receive blood from a person with the same type.

