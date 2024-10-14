Proposals of imposing sanctions against Iran on table: EU's Borrell

Borrell made the remarks ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, according to the European External Action Service (EEAS).

When asked about new sanctions on Iran for delivering ballistic missiles to Russia, he said that the proposals are on the table.

"I suppose they will be approved, but I cannot tell you now. I will inform you later."

Iranian foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has previously published a message on his X social network and clarified, "Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period," adding, "Once again, US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic."

In a statement on behalf of 27 EU member states, Borrell said the European Union expresses its grave concern about the recent escalation along the Blue Line.

“The EU condemns all attacks against UN missions. It expresses particularly grave concern regarding the attacks by the Israeli [military forces] against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which left several peacekeepers wounded. Such attacks against UN peacekeepers constitute a grave violation of international law and are totally unacceptable. These attacks must stop immediately,” the statement reads.

