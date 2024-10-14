EU slams Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

In a statement on behalf of 27 EU member states, Borrell said the European Union expresses its grave concern about the recent escalation along the Blue Line.

“The EU condemns all attacks against UN missions. It expresses particularly grave concern regarding the attacks by the Israeli [military forces] against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which left several peacekeepers wounded. Such attacks against UN peacekeepers constitute a grave violation of international law and are totally unacceptable. These attacks must stop immediately,” the statement reads.

“All actors have an obligation to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times. We urgently await explanations and a thorough investigation from the Israeli authorities about the attacks against UNIFIL, which plays a fundamental role in the stability of South Lebanon,” Borrell added.

“We urge all parties to fully uphold their obligations to guarantee the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel at all times, and to allow UNIFIL to continue to implement its mandate,” he noted.

“The troops and other personnel of UNIFIL, to which sixteen EU Member States currently contribute, are working under difficult conditions in the defence of international peace and security. The EU pays tribute to their professionalism and renews its unwavering support to UNIFIL’s role,” he stated.

“We are also deeply concerned by Hezbollah’s continued launch of rockets into Israel that has to stop, and by IDF strikes in densely populated areas of Lebanon, causing a heavy toll on civilians and the displacement of many. We urge all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law, in all circumstances.”

“The EU reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, and for all parties to commit and work towards the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701,” he added.

