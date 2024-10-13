Amnesty Int’l expresses concern over Zionist regime’s crimes

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, Callamard wrote in a message on his social media account that Israel's unprecedented attack against the Palestinians in Gaza has caused terrible casualties to the civilian population, widespread destruction of vital infrastructure and forced displacement of people.

Referring to the ongoing barbaric attacks and bombing campaign of the Zionist regime on Lebanon, the Amnesty Secretary General said her organization is very concerned that this regime is seeking to implement the same brutal and anti-human approach in Lebanon as it did in Gaza.

The Amnesty International has come up several reports on the Zionist regime’s brutalities against the defenseless people of Gaza and that the regime has committed war crimes using US-supplied weapons.

In a report, it stated that there is definite evidence of war crimes committed by the Israeli military in Gaza, which include direct or indiscriminate bombings, as well as other crimes and collective punishment of civilians, among them.

In a post on X social network, Amnesty once announced that Palestinian civilians, due to Israel's attack and repeated evacuation orders in Gaza Strip have faced multiple waves of displacement.

4399