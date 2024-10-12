Israeli crimes in Lebanon with US green light: Reuters

Reuters pointed to statements of US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller about Washington's support for Tel Aviv's actions in targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure and wrote: "Now, American officials are no longer calling for a ceasefire and their excuse is the change in situation”.

The policy of resolving the tension between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Tel Aviv through diplomacy is another approach of the United States, yet Washington is no longer willing to stop the war, the news agency said in its assessment.

Preventing the spread of war to the entire region and at the same time weakening Hezbollah through war are two opposing goals of America, Reuters said, adding that Israel and the US both believe “they would benefit from the defeat of their common enemy, Hezbollah”.

“The wants to weaken Hezbollah, but it is also careful not to trigger a regional war”, it quoted John Alterman, a former senior State Department official as saying.

This English-language media said that stopping the war is not on the agenda of the Western authorities and that Israelis will intensify offensives in the coming weeks and maybe months.

Reuters also reported the warning from experts about the risk of a regional war if this trend continues but said that there is not only a risk of war in which America will be one of the parties, but the continuation of the war can turn Lebanon into another Gaza.

