Noshad Alamiyan qualifies for 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

Alamiyan defeated his Chinese rival, Liang Jingkun, world No. 5, on Saturday at the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

With a 3-0 victory, the Iranian table tennis player advanced to the round of sixteen at the Asian event and sealed a spot at the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships.

In a related development, Benyamin Faraji was defeated by his Chinese opponent Lin Shidong 3-2.

Earlier, Iran’s 14-year-old had defeated world No. 1 Wang Chuqin in the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

The 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships is underway in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 6-13.

These competitions serve as a qualification path for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025.

7129**9417