Oct 12, 2024, 11:43 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85625042
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Noshad Alamiyan qualifies for 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

Oct 12, 2024, 11:43 AM
News ID: 85625042
Noshad Alamiyan qualifies for 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian professional athlete Noshad Alamiyan has booked his place at the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, which will be held in Doha, Qatar.

Alamiyan defeated his Chinese rival, Liang Jingkun, world No. 5, on Saturday at the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

With a 3-0 victory, the Iranian table tennis player advanced to the round of sixteen at the Asian event and sealed a spot at the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships.

In a related development, Benyamin Faraji was defeated by his Chinese opponent Lin Shidong 3-2.

Noshad Alamiyan qualifies for 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

Earlier, Iran’s 14-year-old had defeated world No. 1 Wang Chuqin in the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships. 

The 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships is underway in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 6-13.

These competitions serve as a qualification path for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .