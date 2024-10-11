Pezeshkian-Putin meeting to speed up expansion of relation

"Relations between Iran and Russia are very important, and considering that "we faced a change of government in Iran in the past months, it was naturally necessary for the two presidents to meet as soon as possible so that the development of relations could gain more momentum," the Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali told IRNA.

The fact that the Iranian and Russian presidents had a face-to-face meeting after the recent phone calls and exchange of messages is considered a very important event in bilateral relations.

