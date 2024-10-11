Oct 11, 2024, 12:03 PM
Iran calls for Europe to ‘play more active role’ to rein in Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Europe must play a more active role in pressuring the Israeli regime to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Speaking to Italy’s TG3 TV on Friday, Araghchi emphasized that Europeans must play a more active role in de-escalating tensions and dismissed their claim that they lack the tools necessary to rein in Israel.

When asked whether the US has given a greenlight to Israel to respond to Iran’s October 1 missile strike against the regime and whether a possible Israeli response would be retaliated by Iran, the foreign minister said that this is not something new and the Israelis have always had their green light.

Noting that “for every action, there is a reaction”, he said that any measure by Israel would be responded more forcefully.   

The October 7 Operation by Palestinians did not happen in vacuum, and there was an 80-year story behind it, he said. “You said that 1,200 people were killed in Israel. Does this give them the right to kill 42,000 people?”

“It is not Iran that has caused the escalation of tension. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want it either.”

