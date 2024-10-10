Oct 10, 2024, 7:22 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85624008
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iraqi PM, top cleric rap Israeli insult to Ayatollah Sistani

Oct 10, 2024, 7:22 PM
News ID: 85624008
Iraqi PM, top cleric rap Israeli insult to Ayatollah Sistani

Baghdad, IRNA – Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq Ammar al-Hakim condemned Israeli media outlets' insult to senior Iraqi cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

According to IRNA’s Thursday report, citing the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, al-Sudani stated in a meeting with member of the Armed Services Committee of the US House of Representatives Seth Moulton and the US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina L. Romanowski that the insult by an Israeli media outlet to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is an offense to the feelings of all Muslims, and that the Israeli regime has overstepped its bounds with such actions.  

Al-Sudani emphasized that the regime is not only targeting civilians and destroying the infrastructure of Gaza and Lebanon but is also insulting symbols and figures.

The Iraqi prime minister also called on major countries and international organizations to intervene to stop the ongoing aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.

In a message, Ammar al-Hakim,  Leader of the National Wisdom Movement, categorically condemned the Israeli regime's media for publishing an image of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, labeling him as one of the alleged targets of the regime.

The Iraqi cleric also wrote that this act deliberately provoked the feelings of millions of Muslims who view religious authority as a symbol of unity and moderation.

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .