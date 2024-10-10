Iraqi PM, top cleric rap Israeli insult to Ayatollah Sistani

According to IRNA’s Thursday report, citing the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, al-Sudani stated in a meeting with member of the Armed Services Committee of the US House of Representatives Seth Moulton and the US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina L. Romanowski that the insult by an Israeli media outlet to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is an offense to the feelings of all Muslims, and that the Israeli regime has overstepped its bounds with such actions.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the regime is not only targeting civilians and destroying the infrastructure of Gaza and Lebanon but is also insulting symbols and figures.

The Iraqi prime minister also called on major countries and international organizations to intervene to stop the ongoing aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.

In a message, Ammar al-Hakim, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement, categorically condemned the Israeli regime's media for publishing an image of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, labeling him as one of the alleged targets of the regime.

The Iraqi cleric also wrote that this act deliberately provoked the feelings of millions of Muslims who view religious authority as a symbol of unity and moderation.

4208**4194