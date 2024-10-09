Iraq condemns Zionist regime’s ‘racist insult’ to Ayatollah Sistani

On Wednesday, the Iraqi government’s spokesperson, Basim Al-Awadi, reiterated Baghdad’s strong opposition to any insult directed at the country’s religious authority, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office .

Hebrew-language media recently published images indicating that Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani was among the targets of the Israeli regime for assassination.

Al-Awadi asserted that the Iraqi government firmly opposes any affront to the religious authority, which is revered and respected by the entire Iraqi nation, the Arab world, the Islamic Ummah, and the international community.

The Iraqi official warned that such racist moves by the Israeli regime pose a real threat to international security and peace.

Al-Awadi called on the United Nations and other international forums to condemn any disrespectful act against Muslims and their sanctities.

The Islamic Dawa Party of Iraq also condemned the Israeli regime's insult, stating that it will provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims.

The Iraqi people are aware of the plots of the occupying regime following its failure to achieve victory over the Resistance in Gaza and Lebanon, it added.

