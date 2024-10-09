Zionist Army fails to make ground advancements in Lebanon, Al Mayadeen reports

Since last midnight, Al Mayadeen said in a report on Wednesday that the Lebanese Islamic Resistance has managed to prevent the Zionist advancements as they tried to take three areas in the Lebanese soil.

It said that the Zionists had retreated from their advancements in Kafr Kila and Odaisseh and were now trying to open a new front in the Labbouneh region.

The report stressed that nine days after the beginning of the Zionist ground operation against Lebanon, the regime has not been able to take any bordering areas.

In an announcement, Hezbollah has also said that its forces have stopped the Zionist soldiers from making advancements in Meiss El Jabal and Labbouneh.

Hezbollah forces have reportedly used missiles and artillery shells in their fights with the Zionist Army.

