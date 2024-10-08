Attempts to defeat Palestinian resistance is unrealistic: Israeli survey

The results of a survey conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research were published in the Zionist newspaper Ma’ariv, showing that 53% of the Zionists believe that it is time to end the war in Gaza.

Nearly two-thirds of Zionist settlers do not feel security after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, carried out by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas last October, and 62% believe that the return of Israeli prisoners from Gaza is the main goal of the Zionist regime.

The poll also showed that 29% percent consider the destruction of the Hamas movement as the main goal of the Israeli regime.

The participants of this survey also gave a low score to the performance of the Israeli high-ranking political and military officials, and among them, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the hardline minister of so-called internal security, Yair Lapid, the Leader of the opposition and Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, have received the lowest scores in this regard.

