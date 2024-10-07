Iran, Saudi Arabia seek enhanced air transport cooperation

Hassan Zarneghar made the request during a meeting with Raed Ibrahim Al Mudaiheem, chairman of Jeddah Airports Company, on Monday.

The Iranian official also said that the number of flights between Iran and Saudi Arabia needed to increase in order to facilitate travel arrangements for Iranian pilgrims visiting the holy cities.

He also mentioned the recent lifting of visa requirements for Saudi citizens traveling to Iran, which he said will further strengthen bilateral ties.

In response, Mudaiheem welcomed the prospect of increased cooperation and reiterated the commitment of the Saudi government, along with Jeddah Airport, to provide the best services for the Iranian pilgrims.

