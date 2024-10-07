Israel’s military doctrine not good enough: Guardian

Experts say that Israel’s military doctrine might be found ineffective after Iran’s attacks on the bases and after increase in casualties in the Lebanon war, The Guardian reported on Monday.

“…how the wave of Iranian missiles launched against Israel had not been as inconsequential as initially claimed by Israel’s leadership, and instead shown that a large-scale strike could not only overwhelm Israel’s anti-missile defenses but that Tehran could accurately explode warheads on the targets it was aiming for, in this case several military bases,” the British newspaper says.

After a year from the beginning of the multilateral war, which now included Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, Syria and Iraq, Israel’s military superiority is becoming weak, the report said.

As The Guardian quoted the experts, the long-distance war with the Islamic Republic of Iran could be turned into a war of attrition, even when Tel Aviv announced that it is planning for a large-scale response to the Iran attacks.

Last Tuesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched a retaliatory missile response against Tel Aviv for different assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy and the crimes it committed in Palestine and Lebanon.

