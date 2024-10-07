Iran determined to crush heinous plots of Zionists in region: IRGC chief

In a message on Monday, Major General Salami congratulated Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on receiving the 'Medal of Conquest' (Fat'h Medal).

Thanks to your brave and wise measures, Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 came to fruition, he pointed out.

The anti-Israeli operation took place late on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, as well as the regime’s assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian military advisor in Beirut.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Armed Forces, awarded the 'Medal of Conquest' to General Hajizadeh on Sunday.

The Medal of Conquer has been chosen as a symbol of the victorious operations of the fighters of Islam and the winners of these operations.

The medal consists of three palm leaves, the dome of Khorramshahr Grand Mosque, and the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

