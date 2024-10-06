Iranian MPs hail Pezeshkian govt.’s strong stance on Gaza, Lebanon

“The Islamic Republic and the Axis of Resistance stand firmly alongside the people of Palestine and Lebanon and will implement all necessary measures as directed by the Supreme Leader,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

The statement acknowledged the strong positions taken by President Pezeshkian during his recent visit to Qatar and the timely and courageous trip made by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut and Damascus.

Furthermore, the representatives commended Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for leading the Friday prayer in Tehran this week and the enthusiastic presence of the Iranian people in the event.

They hailed the decisive actions of the armed forces and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) for launching a massive retaliatory missile strike against the Israeli regime.

