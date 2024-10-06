Oct 6, 2024, 4:47 PM
News ID: 85619591
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iranian MPs hail Pezeshkian govt.’s strong stance on Gaza, Lebanon

Oct 6, 2024, 4:47 PM
News ID: 85619591
Iranian MPs hail Pezeshkian govt.’s strong stance on Gaza, Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA - Members of the Iranian Parliament have voiced their strong support for the powerful positions taken by the government of President Masoud Pezeshkian, praising its unwavering commitment to stand with the people of Gaza and Lebanon amid escalating Israeli aggression.

“The Islamic Republic and the Axis of Resistance stand firmly alongside the people of Palestine and Lebanon and will implement all necessary measures as directed by the Supreme Leader,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

The statement acknowledged the strong positions taken by President Pezeshkian during his recent visit to Qatar and the timely and courageous trip made by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut and Damascus.

Furthermore, the representatives commended Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for leading the Friday prayer in Tehran this week and the enthusiastic presence of the Iranian people in the event.

They hailed the decisive actions of the armed forces and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) for launching a massive retaliatory missile strike against the Israeli regime.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .