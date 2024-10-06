'Iran plans to sue US on November 3 for not complying with Algiers Treaty'

During a ceremony on Sunday, General Naqdi announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran plans to sue the United States on November 3 due to the failure to uphold the Algiers Treaty for returning Iran's wealth.

The Algiers Treaty stipulated that the US was supposed to return Iran's plundered wealth, which had been transferred to the US by the Shah's regime. However, the US did not fulfill this commitment, according to General Naqdi.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Naqdi referred to the Zionist regime’s crimes committed in Gaza, noting that American agencies allocated over $300 billion to support the Zionist regime.

He highlighted that if the Zionist regime had to face Hamas alone, it would not survive, emphasizing that the Resistance is the victor in this conflict.

He further stated that the Zionist regime is fighting for the interests of the United States, warning that the United States will be the loser in the region's war, as it has tied its fate to the puppet regime.

