Hezbollah rockets, drones rain down on Zionist settlements, bases

According to the Lebanese media, Zionist sources announced that 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon at Kiryat Shmona alone on Saturday night, setting off an extensive blaze to the area.

Reports said that the rocket attacks prompted sirens that were heard in several positions and settlements of the occupiers.

The Zionist Kan network also announced that, more than 135 rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward the northern occupied Palestine since Saturday morning.

Hezbollah also targeted the occupying forces in al-Manara town with a heavy missile attack and inflicted some casualties on them.

In another operation, Israeli forces were targeted at the Beyaz Belida base and certain casualties were reported there as well.

Separately, another military base of the Zionist regime named "Shamshun" was hit, Hezbollah reported on Sunday morning.

According to IRNA, citing Hezbollah's resistance media, the base that worked as the support command center of the Zionist regime was targeted by explosive drones after mid-night Sunday.

According to this report, buildings and locations of Israeli soldiers were precisely hit.

Hezbollah has fired hundreds of missiles, rockets and drones toward Zionist military bases and facilities located in the occupied territory in the past couple of days in retaliation for the regime’s deadly aggression against Lebanon and in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian resistance groups.

