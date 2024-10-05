Oct 5, 2024, 10:53 PM
Region should appreciate Syria's sacrifices in fight against occupation and terrorism: Iran FM spokesman

Region should appreciate Syria's sacrifices in fight against occupation and terrorism: Iran FM spokesman

Tehran, IRNA - Referring to the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said that the bonds of friendship and strategic relations between Iran and Syria are stronger than ever and the region should appreciate Syria's sacrifices in the fight against occupation and terrorism.

"Foreign Minister Araghchi's meeting with President Bashar Assad was very important today," Esmail Baqaei Hamaneh wrote on his X account.

"The bonds of friendship and strategic relations between Iran and Syria are stronger than ever," he added.

He  pointed out that the two countries of Iran and Syria are pursuing a common and honorable goal and ideal, which is to try to achieve peace and stability in the region and resist the occupation, crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime.

"The region should appreciate Syria's sacrifices in the face of occupation and terrorism," he added.

