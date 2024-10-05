Iran urges int’l community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes

Ali Bahreini called for the action in separate letters he wrote to the president of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the UN high commissioner for human rights.

The Iranian ambassador, while condemning the recent attacks of the Zionist regime on Lebanon, demanded an immediate response from the international community to the regime’s aggression and hold it accountable for its crimes.

He also said that the Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, which led to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan, are strongly condemned and are a clear violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Referring to Israel’s use of US-made weapons in these attacks, including BLU-109 bombs, the Iranian ambassador said this shows that the West, especially the US, is directly complicit in Israel’s military actions, and urged an immediate stop to Western countries’ arms delivery to the Israeli regime.

Referring to Iran’s military response to the Israeli regime, the ambassador said that missiles were fired in response to Israeli aggression and in defense of Iran’s national sovereignty and regional security.

