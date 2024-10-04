Iran, Armenia to expand parliamentary cooperation

In a meeting with the representatives of Armenia's parliament, a group of representatives of Iran's parliament emphasized the need to develop parliamentary relations as the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries, while pointing out the friendly relations and the progressing cooperation between the two countries in various dimensions.

In this meeting, which was held in a cordial atmosphere, the Armenian representatives stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a special friend of Armenia, which helps peace in the region with a balanced policy.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia also appreciated and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its strong position regarding the territorial integrity of Armenia and the immutability of international borders.

In this meeting, the parties agreed to develop parliamentary cooperation at various levels between friendship groups and specialized commissions of parliaments of the two countries.

