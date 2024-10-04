Oct 4, 2024, 11:48 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85617548
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Armenia to expand parliamentary cooperation

Oct 4, 2024, 11:48 PM
News ID: 85617548
Iran, Armenia to expand parliamentary cooperation

Tehran, IRNA - While traveling to Yerevan, a group of representatives of the Iranian parliament met with the representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and discussed the issue of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

In a meeting with the representatives of Armenia's parliament, a group of representatives of Iran's parliament emphasized the need to develop parliamentary relations as the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries, while pointing out the friendly relations and the progressing cooperation between the two countries in various dimensions.

In this meeting, which was held in a cordial atmosphere, the Armenian representatives stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a special friend of Armenia, which helps peace in the region with a balanced policy.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia also appreciated and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its strong position regarding the territorial integrity of Armenia and the immutability of international borders.

In this meeting, the parties agreed to develop parliamentary cooperation at various levels between friendship groups and specialized commissions of parliaments of the two countries.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .