Lebanon files formal complaint with UN against Israel

Lebanon's permanent mission to the UN has issued a complaint condemning Israel’s aggression against Lebanon's sovereignty and the violation of its borders since the night of Oct. 1.

The complaint also criticizes the Zionist regime for disregarding the 2000 Blue Line and Security Council Resolution 1701, which was adopted in August 2006.

The mission demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, as well as the establishment of a zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River that is free of armed groups, except for the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL.

The complaint stated that the Israeli regime has deployed military forces, tanks, and armored vehicles along the southern border of Lebanon. They have been targeting civilians, aid workers, and journalists while indiscriminately shelling towns and villages with over 8,570 strikes.

The Zionist regime has carried out massive airstrikes since September 23, claiming to target Hezbollah locations across Lebanon. These airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,100 individuals, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

