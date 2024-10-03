Iran, Qatar stress need to boost economic coop.

According to the Energy Ministry, Abbas Aliabadi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani met in Doha to discuss the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers also discussed issues such as customs, insurance, cultural issues, health tourism and electrical connection between Iran and Qatar.

Aliabadi also met with his Qatari counterpart, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, in Doha, where the two sides emphasized the need to finalize studies related to electricity connection between the two countries.

The Iranian minister also raised the issue of developing technical services and exporting energy technical services from Iran to Qatar, which was welcomed by the Qatari energy minister.

