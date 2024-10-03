Oct 3, 2024, 6:28 PM
Journalist ID: 5486
News ID: 85616821
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Qatar stress need to boost economic coop.

Oct 3, 2024, 6:28 PM
News ID: 85616821
Iran, Qatar stress need to boost economic coop.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s energy minister and Qatar’s minister of commerce and industry have stressed the need to develop economic and commercial cooperation, especially in the field of investment and joint production in Iran.

According to the Energy Ministry, Abbas Aliabadi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani met in Doha to discuss the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers also discussed issues such as customs, insurance, cultural issues, health tourism and electrical connection between Iran and Qatar.

Aliabadi also met with his Qatari counterpart, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, in Doha, where the two sides emphasized the need to finalize studies related to electricity connection between the two countries.

The Iranian minister also raised the issue of developing technical services and exporting energy technical services from Iran to Qatar, which was welcomed by the Qatari energy minister.

4354**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .