Terrorist network southeastern Iran dismantled

According to IRNA, the network was nabbed and destroyed following recent terrorist acts in Sistan and Baluchestan by groups linked to the Jaish al-Zulm terror outfit and supported by foreign spy agencies that led to the killing of several Sunni Baloch citizens as well as a number of security guards in the province.

The security and intelligence agencies of the province dealt a heavy blow to the perpetrators of these crimes, the report said citing officials.

A series of extensive intelligence operations were carried out, resulting in nabbing of the main team of designers and perpetrators of these terrorist acts by the network based in the south of the province.

Report says that one operation on October 11 led to several hours of exchange of fire between security guards and the mentioned terrorists, and as a result, three of them were killed and some of these elements were arrested.

A large number of weapons and significant amounts of ammunition were discovered and seized from the terrorists' headquarters.

4399