Ex-IRGC chief to US, Israel: Come to your senses before it’s too late

The biggest problem of the US and the occupying Israel regime is that they have not yet understood the meaning of the revolutionary patience of the nation and the wisdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mohsen Rezaei wrote in a post on his X account on Wednesday, reacting to Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 against Israeli military positions.

He added that the US and the Zionist regime have not learned their lesson from the Iranian nation’s 8 years of resistance in the Sacred Defense, referring to Iraq’s war of aggression against Iran in the 1980s.

“Come to your senses and end your crimes in the region, otherwise, regretting is useless,” he stated, addressing US and Israeli rulers.

On Tuesday evening, the IRGC launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

