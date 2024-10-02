A preventive operation against Zionist regime

In this regard, several points are important.

1. The first point is that as the news broke out, even in the Zionist regime’s media, it can be proven that this operation was unprecedented in its kind and was much bigger than the previous operation and definitely caused a lot of damage in the military and security areas of the Zionist regime so the damage of this attack will not be compensated soon.

2. The second point is that the action of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a preventive measure. If the barbaric Zionist regime is left alone, and in the face of the attacks it has made on various lands, including on Iran and the interests of our country, if it does not receive a devastating response, it will definitely become more daring and will definitely increase its attacks and aggressions on the territorial integrity of Iran. Therefore, this action of the Islamic Republic was done with the purpose of deterrence. In order for the Zionist regime to know that if it takes action against Iran, it will definitely not go unanswered, and as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, the era of hit-and-run has come to an end.

3. The third point is that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking the expansion of war in the region and is acting in deterrence and the strategic centers of the Zionist regime that have been targeted because of this regime’s attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel’s criminal action against Ismail Haniyeh and Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier General Nilfroshan has taken place. However, if the Zionist regime wants to take action against Iran, the Islamic Republic will definitely reciprocate and make this regime regret its actions.

4. The last point is that the Western countries, the United States and other supporters of the Zionist regime must be very careful that if they want to cooperate with the Israeli regime and take action against Iran, they will definitely face our response and their interests will be targeted by Iran anywhere in the world and they will suffer serious injuries.

The best advice is for America and Europe to come to the conclusion that the Zionist regime no longer serves their interests in West Asia and to look for radical change of the Israeli regime.