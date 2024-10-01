Tehran, Damascus ink sisterhood agreement

Zakani said on Tuesday that Iran and Syria should strengthen their political, social, cultural, and economic relations based on the capabilities of both capitals.

He mentioned that during a three-day visit to Syria, Iranian officials held meetings with high-ranking Syrian officials, including two ministers of interior and foreign affairs, and three governors.

Zakani also noted that the 21st sisterhood of Tehran Municipality with Damascus occurred, and emphasized the need for both sides to utilize the existing capacities in all areas.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the two sides have reached beneficial agreements in the field of intelligentization, underscoring the growing interest in cooperation with Iran from Syria and other countries of the resistance.

3266**2050