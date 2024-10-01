Oct 1, 2024, 3:32 PM
News ID: 85614360
Iran produces over 264K mt of aluminum ingots in 5 months: IMIDRO

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has reported the production of over 264,000 metric tons of aluminum ingots in the country during the first five months of the Iranian calendar year, up to August 21.

Iran's four major companies produced 264,617 metric tons of aluminum ingots from March 20 to August 21, which is a one percent decrease compared to the same period last year, IRNA cited the report from IMIDRO on Tuesday.

The figure was 267,982 metric tons during the same period in the previous year.

The companies involved in the production of ingots during the mentioned period were South Aluminum Corporation, IRALCO, Almahdi Aluminum Co., and Iran Alumina Company.

According to the report, the companies respectively produced 111,521, 73,182, 65,295, and 14,619 metric tons of aluminum ingots.

Additionally, Iran Alumina Company produced 96,685 metric tons of alumina powder, 163,096 metric tons of aluminum hydrate, and 284,827 metric tons of bauxite during the same five-month period.

