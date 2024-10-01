Iran produces over 264K mt of aluminum ingots in 5 months: IMIDRO

Iran's four major companies produced 264,617 metric tons of aluminum ingots from March 20 to August 21, which is a one percent decrease compared to the same period last year, IRNA cited the report from IMIDRO on Tuesday.

The figure was 267,982 metric tons during the same period in the previous year.

The companies involved in the production of ingots during the mentioned period were South Aluminum Corporation, IRALCO, Almahdi Aluminum Co., and Iran Alumina Company.

According to the report, the companies respectively produced 111,521, 73,182, 65,295, and 14,619 metric tons of aluminum ingots.

Additionally, Iran Alumina Company produced 96,685 metric tons of alumina powder, 163,096 metric tons of aluminum hydrate, and 284,827 metric tons of bauxite during the same five-month period.

3266**2050