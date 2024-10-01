Iran pres. to depart for Qatar Wednesday to attend ACD Summit

Pezeshkian’s two-day trip will take place at the official invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

The president will also participate in a meeting of high-ranking Iranian and Qatari delegations and the signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

On the second day of this trip, he will give a speech at the 19th meeting of the ACD and will meet with some leaders and officials of the countries participating in the event.

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) was inaugurated in June 2002 in Cha-Am, Thailand, where 18 Asian Foreign Ministers met together for the first time.

The ACD is a continent-wide forum, the first of its kind in Asia. More specifically, the ACD aims to constitute the missing link in Asia by incorporating every Asian country and building an Asian Community without duplicating other organizations or creating a bloc against others.

A key principle is to consolidate Asian strengths and fortify Asia’s competitiveness by maximizing the diversity and rich resources evident in Asia. The core values of the ACD are positive thinking; informality; voluntarism; non-institutionalization; openness; respect for diversity; the comfort level of member countries; and the evolving nature of the ACD process.

9376**4354