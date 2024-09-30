Russian Prime Minister arrives in Tehran

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Tehran at noon on Monday.

He was then officially welcomed by the First Vice President at Saadabad Historical Cultural Complex.

This is the first visit of the Russian Prime Minister to Iran after the beginning of the 14th government.

Mikhail Mishustin's trip to Tehran is headed by a high-ranking delegation of Russian officials and heads of economic organizations of this country, and he is supposed to have meetings with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

