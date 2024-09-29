Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 29

** IRAN DAILY

- Hezbollah will not be wiped out

From the series of actions taken by Israel over the past year, particularly in the past couple of months, it could be predicted that the war-mongering prime minister of this regime Benjamin Netanyahu would also put the assassination of Hezbollah’s leader on his agenda. Assassination is an old Israeli policy, as many resistance leaders, including those from Hezbollah and Palestinian groups, have been taken out by Israeli operatives, from Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, the former secretary-general of Hezbollah, to Ismail Haniyeh, the ex-head of Hamas’s political bureau, and the recent assassination of Hezbollah leaders, topped by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

- Hezbollah leader assassinated by Israel

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Friday. The group in a statement on Saturday confirmed his death, saying that Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs.” Hezbollah vowed to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.” The Israeli military said it carried out a precise airstrike on Friday while top Hezbollah officials were meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

- Iran demands more AIIB funding for infrastructure projects

Iran’s finance minister Abdolnaser Hemmati has called for increased contribution of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to projects in the country. Hemmati urged increased financing of Iranian projects by the lender during a meeting with AIIB’s President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jin Liqun, IRNA reported. The two officials, who met on the sidelines of AIIB’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, reiterated the need for arrangements that could allow Iran to obtain financing from the bank.

- Israel started war, resistance will seal its fate

Israel’s savage attacks on residential areas in the Lebanese capital and the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah have once again exposed the true colors of the apartheid regime and its main supporter, the United States. Israel launched brutal strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut late on Friday. Huge explosions rocked the neighborhood of Dahiyeh, which had already been hit by air raids in recent days. Israel had launched a massive bombing campaign in Lebanon on Monday killing hundreds of people, including dozens of children.

- Hezbollah will make Israel regret its aggression: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has slammed Israel’s Friday attacks on Lebanese soil, which razed entire building blocks in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. In a message published on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei reminded Israel of its past defeats at the hands of Hezbollah, warning that their current aggression in Lebanon will ultimately result in regret. He predicted that the regime’s aggression will only strengthen the Resistance movement.

- Hezbollah is indefatigable

Hezbollah is not just an organization that was founded in 1982. It is an idea and an ideology built on the foundation of serving the Lebanese nation. History has proven that the martyrdom of its leaders and commanders has only made the movement stronger and more resilient. The party provides education, health and welfare services, as well as security to the people of Lebanon. The duty to protect the Lebanese from Israeli occupation is enshrined in Hezbollah’s doctrine.

- Nasrallah achieves ‘Victory of God’

Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was martyred after the occupying regime of Israel launched a series of barbaric airstrikes on the Lebanese capital a day earlier. In an assassination that risks triggering all-out war in a region already on the brink, Zionist warplanes dropped approximately 10 bunker-busting bombs on residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, an area colloquially known as Dahiyeh, on Friday.

- Leader: Nasrallah’s blood will strengthen Resistance

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Saturday the resistance front will deal more crushing blows on the “dilapidated and decaying body” of the Zionist regime. In a message of condolence over the martyrdom of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Leader declared five days of national mourning in Iran. Iraq, Lebanon and Syria each declared three days of national mourning.

- Israel bans gatherings of over 1,000 people amid reprisal fears

The Zionist regime’s army has announced a ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people in central parts of the occupied territories, effective from Saturday, amid escalating tensions following Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination. The army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said in a statement that the ban is a precautionary measure to ensure public safety in the light of potential threats.

