Iranian inventor ranks first at SVIIF 2024 for lung cancer treatment

Shamaluie, from the western city of Hamedan, told IRNA that he led an 11-member team to the festival, which is the largest innovation exposition in the US, after a university in California approved his initial plan to produce the antibody.

He said he was ranked the first from among 1,200 people taking part in the festival from 40 countries.

Shamaluie explained that his invented treatment uses Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) in a sustainable and controlled way to reduce side effects.

