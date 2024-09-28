Iran tourist attractions displayed in Kazakhstan

The showcase was presented at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran reported on Saturday.

In its pavilion, Iran introduced its tourist attractions through various books and handicrafts.

Speaking about the event, Iran’s cultural attaché in Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Talebi-matin stressed the importance of paying more attention to the tourism industry.

The cultural official called for canceling visa requirements between Iran and Kazakhstan, describing it as a proper opportunity for nationals of both countries to plan for their tourist destinations.

The tourism exhibition, with the participation of Iran, Turkmenistan, India, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan and Portugal, was held in the Kazakh capital on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

1483**4354