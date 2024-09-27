Araghchi says entering talks prevails meetings with Europeans

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, Araghchi said that he had discussed the issue of Lebanon, Ukraine , accusations against Iran, and nuclear negotiations in his meetings with European officials.

They know that there is no other way to ensure that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, other than negotiations, he added.

If they have any concerns, they can reach a trust-building path only through negotiations, he noted.

There is no other way; neither through sanctions, nor through pressure and threats, he stressed.

The path of sanctions in Iran's nuclear program brought Iran from 20 IR-1 centrifuges to thousands of advanced IR-6 centrifuges, he said.

He went on to say that sanctions have flourished Iran's domestic capacities and tookel them to the stage of exploitation.

Sanctions are definitely not the solution to problems, but they add to them, Araghchi reiterated.

