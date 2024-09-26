Perspolis wins Arak derby against Esteghlal 1-0

The sensitive encounter between the two traditional rival teams was held in the presence of about eight thousand spectators at the Imam Khomeini Stadium in Arak, with referee Bijan Heydari and with a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the mine collapse in Tabas.

The game was held in the sixth week of the Premier League and finally ended with the last minute goal of Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan, which was scored from the penalty spot.

Both teams were in dire need of victory in order to reduce their points gap with leading Sepahan FC, and in the end Persepolis managed to achieve this.

In the first half, Esteghlal and Perspolis both missed some chances to score goals but the reds dominated with all-round attacks due to lack of experienced player on the other side.

In the 90th minute, Hosseini's weak reaction caused Saeed Mehri to be brought down by Ramin Rezaian and the referee showed the penalty spot, which Kanaanizadegan turned into a goal.

