Sep 24, 2024, 10:10 PM
News ID: 85606611
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

US, Israeli allies responsible if regional war breaks out: Iran FM

Sep 24, 2024, 10:10 PM
News ID: 85606611
US, Israeli allies responsible if regional war breaks out: Iran FM

New York, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned of a major conflict in the West Asia region, insisting that the United States and other Israeli allies must bear responsibility should such a scenario unfold.

During a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in New York on Tuesday, Araghchi condemned the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon and emphasized that if the United States and other allies of Israel do not halt these assaults, they must be held accountable for the consequences.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the urgent calls from Italy and several other countries for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, and said it is the responsibility of Israel's supporters to compel the regime to stop its aggression on Lebanon, which has killed at least 558 people since Monday.

He also warned against allowing Israel to expand the flames of war throughout the region as a means of escaping its current predicament in the Gaza Strip.

In response, Tajani acknowledged the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon and stressed the necessity of diplomatic efforts to prevent war and establish a ceasefire.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .