US, Israeli allies responsible if regional war breaks out: Iran FM

During a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in New York on Tuesday, Araghchi condemned the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon and emphasized that if the United States and other allies of Israel do not halt these assaults, they must be held accountable for the consequences.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the urgent calls from Italy and several other countries for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, and said it is the responsibility of Israel's supporters to compel the regime to stop its aggression on Lebanon, which has killed at least 558 people since Monday.

He also warned against allowing Israel to expand the flames of war throughout the region as a means of escaping its current predicament in the Gaza Strip.

In response, Tajani acknowledged the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon and stressed the necessity of diplomatic efforts to prevent war and establish a ceasefire.

