Iran to pursue FATF based on national interests: Spox

Mohajerani was speaking at her first press conference on Tuesday.

The FATF includes four treaties, two of which Iran adheres to, she said.

One is Palermo and the other is CFT, she said, adding that the issue is being investigated in within the Expediency Council.

President Pezeshkian’s visit to New York

She pointed out that President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation’s visit to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, simultaneous with full-scale genocide in Gaza, the disgusting and crazy behavior of a racist regime, and the continuation of these attacks in Lebanon which has put the regional nations the brink of threats and war, conveys the message of sustainable and fair peace for all nations, she noted.

Foreign policy is an extension of domestic policy and should reflect the Iranians’ choices and tendencies, she stated.

Using nuclear power

In response to a question about the government’s plan to use more nuclear power, Mohajerani said that the government is seeking to implement the seventh development plan.

The government is responsible for implementing the legal orders, and will take steps in this regard, she said.

She went on to say that by using all capacities, including knowledge-based companies, the government will try to increase the nuclear power capacity from 1,000 MW to 3,000 MW.

