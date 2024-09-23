Iran reacts to ‘Pact for Future’ document approved by UN

The Islamic Republic of Iran will in no way be committed to elements of the document that in any way contradict the priorities, laws, regulations, and policies of the country, as well as Islamic principles and instructions, doctrines, cultural and religious norms, the Iranian Mission said in a statement on Monday local time according to the IRNA reporter in New York

“The Pact for the Future document is a non-binding and voluntary from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran," statement said.

On Sunday, the United Nations released a statement confirming that the General Assembly adopted a Pact for the Future to bring the world's increasingly fragmented countries together to meet the challenges of the 21st century, ranging from climate change and artificial intelligence to escalating conflicts and increasing inequality and poverty.

The Pact for Future is a 42-page plan that calls on the leaders of the 193 member countries to turn their promises into real and practical actions, that will make a difference to the lives of the world's population of more than 8 billion people.

According to the UN statement, the plan was approved at the "Future Summit" held for two days at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, despite Russia's opposition.

In his opening speech at the summit, Guterres urged to approve the "Pact Future" calling it a once-in-a-generation opportunity that should be used to change the course of human history by re-invigorating international cooperation.

