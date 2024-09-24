Hezbollah rejects Zionist claims of assassinating top cmdr.

Considering the Zionist enemy's claim of assassinating Karki, we announce that he is fine and in good health and has been moved to a safe place, IRNA reported on Monday night city the media cell of the resistance group.

The statement followed the Zionist regime’s announcement that it had bombed a target on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news channel also reported that the Israeli army targeted a house in the Al-Madi neighborhood in Beirut with missiles.

The Zionist regime later claimed the assassination of Ali Karki, one of Hezbollah's senior commanders, in this attack without giving any evidence.

Israel has recently intensified its attacks on southern Lebanon, killing hundreds of civilians and injuring thousands others since last week. Hezbollah has lost its members, including several senior commanders in those attacks.

However, Hezbollah has not remained silent in the face of attacks on civilians, and since the early hours of the Sunday morning, it has launched several operations against Zionist positions and settlements in the northern occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah's attacks have also caused fear and panic among the Zionists prompting them to close all educational facilities in the occupied port city of Haifa and the residents are asked to go to the shelters.

