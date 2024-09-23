Iran stand by people of Lebanon, Palestine: FM Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi took to his X social network and wrote: “Israel’s crimes, enabled by the US, are crystal clear for the world to witness. Do not look away. This brutal and criminal disregard for human life cannot be permitted to continue”.

“Iran will NOT remain indifferent. We stand with the people of Lebanon and Palestine,” the Iranian top diplomat said further in the post that accompanied by two gruesome pictures showing the ongoing Zionist brutalities against Lebanese and Palestinian civilians.

Iranian authorities have time and again expressed their solidarity and open support for the people and regional resistance groups fighting against Israeli crimes and occupation.

