Pezeshkian highlights Gaza genocide in meeting with Finnish pres.

According to the IRNA reporter, Pezeshkian met with Stubb on Monday morning local time and exchanged views on a number of bilateral and international issues.

He stated that the commitment to international regulations and avoidance of double standards are the solutions to many problems in today’s world, adding that the international community must end their silence on Israeli crimes and that the US and Europe stop backing the regime that has killed more than 40,000 innocent people in Gaza and kept attacking Lebanon in the shadow of its war.

Pezeshkian also touched on Iran’s foreign policy approach and said that the Islamic Republic is ready for constructive interaction with countries aimed at bringing peace, stability and security to the world.

We emphasize the necessity of interaction and dialogue instead of war and conflict among world countries in order to reach a common vision and multilateralism in solving problems, he said, adding that world peace and security will not be achieved unless all countries adhere to international agreements.

The President of Finland, for his part, emphasized his country's interest in strengthening relations with Iran, calling Pezeshkian’s election as the president of the Islamic Republic a great opportunity to resolve problems between Iran and some European countries.

Stubb also sided with Iran over its stance in the aftermath of the signing of the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

We believe that Iran had no role or fault in what happened in the nuclear agreement, and we hope that with the continuation of talks and interactions, will help resolve problems and differences between Iran and Europe, the Finnish president said.

While appreciating Iran’s role in bringing stability to the region, Alexander Stubb called it a wrong approach to give financial and arms support to Israel, saying the world is waking up to the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

