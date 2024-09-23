Iran, Swiss presidents discuss bilateral ties

Pezeshkian, who started his intensive meetings in New York on Monday morning local time, held his fourth meeting with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

The meeting was held at the residence of the president of Iran.

In this meeting, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mehdi Sanaei, Political Deputy of the President's Office, Amir Saeid Iravani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations, Mohsen Hajimirzaei, Chief of the President's Office, Majid Takht Ravanchi, Political Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, Legal Deputy and International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabai, Deputy Communications Director of the President's Office, were present.

