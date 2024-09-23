Sep 23, 2024, 8:50 PM
Iran, Swiss presidents discuss bilateral ties

New York, IRNA - The fourth meeting of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who attended the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, was held with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

Pezeshkian, who started his intensive meetings in New York on Monday morning local time, held his fourth meeting with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

The meeting was held at the residence of the president of Iran.

In this meeting, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mehdi Sanaei, Political Deputy of the President's Office, Amir Saeid Iravani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations, Mohsen Hajimirzaei, Chief of the President's Office, Majid Takht Ravanchi, Political Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, Legal Deputy and International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabai, Deputy Communications Director of the President's Office, were present.

