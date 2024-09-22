Iran FM discusses bilateral issues, regional developments with counterparts in New York

Araghchi said via social media on Sunday that in New York he also met with UN special envoy on Syria, the secretary general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, the UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, and director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He said that they reviewed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the need for countering the warmongering policies of the Zionist regime as a serious threat to the international security.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that all the parties were unanimous that the wicked policies of the Israeli regime had been defeated.

He stressed that President Masoud Pezeshkian will also elaborate Iran’s multifaceted diplomacy in New York and will negotiate over the country’s national interests and draw attention to curbing the killing machine of the Zionist regime.

