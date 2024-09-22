Araghchi holds talks with Kuwaiti, Bahraini, Cuban counterparts

While meeting with AKuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya on Saturday evening local time, Araghchi called the occupying Zionist regime very dangerous for peace and security, urging the regional countries to cooperate to prevent the evil acts of this regime.

The top Iranian diplomat highlighted the recent crimes of the Zionist regime, including the assassination of former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which he said, are Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to escape from the Gaza quagmire.

The Zionist regime went to Gaza to completely destroy the Hamas movement but it failed miserably and now it is in a state of desperation, Araghchi told Al-Yahya.

On relations with Kuwait, Araghchi emphasized that the new Iranian government has adopted good neighborliness as one of its principles, and accordingly Iran’s relations with regional countries will be deepened further.

The top Kuwaiti diplomat expressed satisfaction over his meeting with the Iranian counterpart and welcomed Tehran’s neighborhood policy and expressed hope that his country’s relations with the Islamic Republic will expand.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi met and discussed topics of interest with his Bahraini counterpart on Saturday evening local time.

According to IRNA's reporter, Araghchi, in continuation of his bilateral meetings, met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani at the United Nations in New York.

The two top foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and international issues in the meeting.

The same day, the top Iranian diplomat hosted his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and discussed a range of bilateral, regional and international issues in New York.

"As one of the victims of the US sanctions, we fully understand the conditions of the Cuban people and we support that country against the US sanctions," Araghchi told Parrilla

During the meeting the Iranian Foreign Minister reminded the invitation of late President Ebrahim Raisi to his Cuban counterpart to visit Iran ad said Tehran is ready to to expand bilateral relations with Havana in all fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi condemned the US Congress for placing Cuba in its so-called list of states supporting terrorism, calling the move a continuation of Washington’s hostile policies.

In this meeting, the Cuban Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations in the economic, academic and scientific fields between Tehran and Havana.

We support the Islamic Republic of Iran against the hostile policies of the United States, Parrilla told Araghchi during the meeting.

4399