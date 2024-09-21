Hezbollah launches missile barrage in response to Israeli aggression

Israeli Channel 14 reported that a building in the Birya area near Safed in northern occupied Palestine was directly hit during the strikes.

Hezbollah announced that the attack targeted the main air defense command center of the Israeli Northern Command.

Additionally, Hezbollah confirmed it struck the deployment center of the 631st reconnaissance battalion associated with the Golani Brigade at the Ramot Naftali military site using Katyusha rockets.

Israeli media also reported renewed missile fire from Lebanon towards the occupied Golan Heights in Syria.

Lebanese media indicated that this latest wave of Hezbollah attacks was a response to 70 airstrikes carried out by Israel on various areas in southern Lebanon.

At least 31 people, including senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, were martyred in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

4353**2050