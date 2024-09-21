Araghchi in message to Nasrallah: I will be voice of Palestine, Levanon heroic people in New York

In his message to Nasrallah, Araghchi condoled the martyrdom of Ibrahim Aqeel, commander and hero of the struggle against the Zionist occupying regime, along with a group of commanders and mujahids of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Front.

"At the same time as I arrive in New York City to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, I consider it my Islamic and human duty to be the voice of the heroic people of Palestine and Lebanon against the aggressor and criminal Zionist regime," Araghchi added.

